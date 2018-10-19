Chiefs' Tanoh Kpassagnon: Questionable for Week 7
Kpassagnon (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Kpassagnon was limited in Friday's practice after participating fully to begin the week. With Justin Houston (hamstring) listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Kpassagnon could be in line for a large defensive role if he's healthy enough to suit up.
