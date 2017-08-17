Play

Kpassagnon (shin) led all Chiefs defensive linemen with 49 snaps in Friday's preseason game against the 49ers.

Kpassagnon had been dealing with shin splints, so a return to health and preseason game action bodes well as he competes for meaningful snaps.

