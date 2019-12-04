Play

Kpassagnon notched five tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's 40-9 win over the Raiders.

Kpassagnon now has four sacks on the season. The 25-year-old is playing a key role in Kansas City's pass rush -- he's played over 70 percent of snaps in six straight games -- and he looks set for a similar workload in New England on Sunday.

