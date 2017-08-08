Kpassagnon sat out of Chiefs' practice Tuesday with shin splints, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

The 2017 second-round pick should be able to earn himself a credible backup position in the Chiefs' 3-4 defense. Shin splints are difficult to deal with and are often recurring, so expect Kansas City to proceed with caution.

