Kpassagnon racked up six tackles (four solo) and three tackles for loss, including two sacks, during Sunday's Week 17 game against the Broncos.

Kpassagnon made the most of his expanded role Sunday by bringing down the quarterback on two different occasions. He remains bound to the Chiefs through the 2020 season, but he is unlikely to see a consistent role in the defense barring injuries at outside linebacker. However, Kpassagnon should continue to provide depth on the outside and assist on special teams.