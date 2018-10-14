Kspassagnon (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Kpassagnon was seen Adam Teicher of ESPN.com prior to Sunday's game, but they ultimately decided that the linebacker was not healthy enough to give it a go against New England. With Justin Houston (hamstring) also out, Frank Zombo is in line to see plenty of additional work at outside linebacker.