The Chiefs signed Thompson (shoulder) to a contract Tuesday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
Thompson was waived by Seattle back in March due to a failed physical, though it had been previously reported he was at full health. The Chiefs' decision to sign Thompson is now an indication that he's put the shoulder issue behind him. Across three seasons with the Seahawks, Thompson notched 80 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defensed. He'll provide Kansas City with depth at the safety position while Juan Thornhill (knee) continues his rehab.