Chiefs' Tejan Koroma: Reverts to IR

Koroma (knee) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, according to the league's official transaction log.

Koroma was waived Sunday in order to make room for Jack Allen, who Kansas City had claimed off waivers from the Bears. As such, it wouldn't be a surprise if Koroma were to agree to an injury settlement in the near future in order to try and get a fresh start elsewhere.

