Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Breaks out in 2017
Mitchell racked up 53 tackles (48 solo) and four interceptions during the 2017 regular season.
Mitchell appeared in no more than eight games in his first three NFL seasons and wasn't much of a contributor in his first few seasons in the league. That changed in 2017, when the fourth-year cornerback provided the team with some quality snaps with Steven Nelson down with an abdominal injury early in the season and Marcus Peters missing a game late due to a suspension and a rest day in Week 17. The team signed Darrelle Revis late in the campaign, but that experiment seemingly fell flat. A restricted free agent heading into 2018, it wouldn't be surprising if the Chiefs re-upped the 25-year-old in 2017, albeit more as a depth corner when Peters and Nelson are both on the field.
