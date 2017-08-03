Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Carted to locker room
Mitchell was carted off the field Thursday with an undisclosed injury, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
The team has yet to comment on any specifics regarding Mitchell's status, but being carted off is a worrisome sign for the fourth-year corner. He'll remain without a timetable for return until more information is provided on his status. In his absence, De'Vante Bausby and Trevon Hartfield will likely see some added reps.
