Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Intercepts pair of passes
Mitchell recorded a team-high nine tackles (all solo) and two interceptions Sunday against the Chargers.
Mitchell started opposite superstar Marcus Peters -- who intercepted a pass as well -- so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Phillip Rivers looked his way quite often. Mitchell held his own Sunday and will likely be tasked with doing the same moving forward.
