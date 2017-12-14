Mitchell recorded his third interception of the season in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Raiders.

Mitchell had four tackles (all solo) and three total pass breakups in his spot-start for the suspended Marcus Peters. The interception was the 25-year-old's first since his two-pick performance against the Chargers in Week 3.

