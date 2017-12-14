Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Records INT in win
Mitchell recorded his third interception of the season in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Raiders.
Mitchell had four tackles (all solo) and three total pass breakups in his spot-start for the suspended Marcus Peters. The interception was the 25-year-old's first since his two-pick performance against the Chargers in Week 3.
More News
-
Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Starting Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Intercepts pair of passes•
-
Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Strains hamstring•
-
Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Carted to locker room•
-
Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Promoted to active roster•
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.