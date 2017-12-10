Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Starting Sunday
Mitchell will start at cornerback against the Raiders on Sunday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Mitchell is getting the spot start in place of Marcus Peters (suspension). He'll likely be lined up across from Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper. Mitchell has performed well in past starts and will look to do so once again.
