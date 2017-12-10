Mitchell will start at cornerback against the Raiders on Sunday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mitchell is getting the spot start in place of Marcus Peters (suspension). He'll likely be lined up across from Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper. Mitchell has performed well in past starts and will look to do so once again.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop