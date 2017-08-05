Mitchell suffered a strained hamstring at Thursday's practice, Sydney Ringdahl of Chiefs.com reports.

After being carted off the field Thursday, this news should cause Mitchell to breath a sigh of relief. There was no tear in his hamstring, so he is expected to make a relatively quick recovery. He is competing for reps at cornerback, so a quick return to camp will be advantageous for the 25-year-old.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories