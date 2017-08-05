Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Strains hamstring
Mitchell suffered a strained hamstring at Thursday's practice, Sydney Ringdahl of Chiefs.com reports.
After being carted off the field Thursday, this news should cause Mitchell to breath a sigh of relief. There was no tear in his hamstring, so he is expected to make a relatively quick recovery. He is competing for reps at cornerback, so a quick return to camp will be advantageous for the 25-year-old.
More News
-
Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Carted to locker room•
-
Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Promoted to active roster•
-
Terrance Mitchell: Waived by Chiefs Monday•
-
Chiefs' Terrance Mitchell: Signs with Chiefs•
-
Bears list three healthy scratches among Sunday inactives•
-
Bears release inactives for Monday Night Football•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...