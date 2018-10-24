Chiefs' Terrance Smith: IR move result of torn ACL
Smith suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Bengals and will undergo surgery for the injury, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
The Chiefs placed Smith on injured reserve Monday, preceding the announcement of his ACL tear. With his 2018 season now at its end, Smith is slated to undergo a procedure before firing up the rehabilitation process with the hopes of retaking the field in 2019. He's on just a one-year contract with the Chiefs, however, so there is no guarantee the third-year linebacker will be in Kansas City next season.
