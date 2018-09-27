Chiefs' Terrance Smith: Not practicing Thursday
Smith did not participate in Thursday's practice due to a shin injury, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear exactly when Smith suffered the shin injury, as he has appeared in each of the 49ers first three games to start the season. There should only be a real cause for concern regarding Smith's status should he be held out of practice Friday as well.
