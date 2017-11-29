Chiefs' Terrance Smith: Practices at full speed
Smith (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday and is in line to play Sunday against the Jets.
Smith missed just one game after leaving Week 11's game against the Giants due to a concussion. The second-year pro rarely plays on defense, but his skills come in handy on special teams.
