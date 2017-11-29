Chiefs' Terrance Smith: Practices fully Wednesday
Smith (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
Smith sat out Sunday's loss to the Bills after sustaining a concussion a week earlier. The second-year linebacker looks like he'll be available Week 13 against the Jets, but he'll presumably see most of his snaps on special teams.
