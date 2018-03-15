Chiefs' Terrance Smith: Re-ups with KC
Smith has decided to re-sign with the Chiefs.
Smith spent the majority of 2017 as a special teams player, seeing only 65 defensive snaps during the campaign. Following the signing of Anthony Hitchens, Smith should be slated for a similar role with the Chiefs in 2018.
More News
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...