Smith injured his ankle and is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Falcons.

Smith injured his ankle in the second quarter of Friday's game. He'll have halftime to rest before deciding if he'll give it a go again in the contest. Given it's a preseason game the team may decide not to force the issue even if he is healthy enough to return. Look for Dorian O'Daniel and Raymond Davison to see some extra reps as long as Smith is out.