Chiefs' Terrance Smith: Return questionable
Smith injured his ankle and is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Falcons.
Smith injured his ankle in the second quarter of Friday's game. He'll have halftime to rest before deciding if he'll give it a go again in the contest. Given it's a preseason game the team may decide not to force the issue even if he is healthy enough to return. Look for Dorian O'Daniel and Raymond Davison to see some extra reps as long as Smith is out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...