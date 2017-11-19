Chiefs' Terrance Smith: Suffers concussion
Smith suffered a concussion during Sunday's game against the Giants and won't return.
Smith is mainly deployed in special teams scenarios, so Reggie Ragland may pick up a bulk of his duties for the time being. The second-year pro will enter the league's concussion protocol, and he'll have a week to recover for Week 12's matchup with the Bills.
