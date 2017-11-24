Smith (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Smith suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Giants and was unable to clear protocol during this week of preparation. Smith is primarily used on special teams, so his absence won't have much of an impact on the team's defensive game plan.

