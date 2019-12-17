Play

Suggs will report to Kansas City, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

It was reported by Adam Schefter that the veteran linebacker would not be interested in reporting to any team besides the Ravens. However, Suggs has now agreed to head to Kansas City, who could certainly use his help with Alex Okafor (pectoral) out for the season.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories