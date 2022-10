Wharton (knee) was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Raiders, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Wharton did not record a tackle before being carted to the Chiefs' locker room in the first quarter, per James Palmer of NFL Network. With the backup defensive tackle sidelined, expect Khalen Saunders to see increased usage behind starting defensive linemen Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi.