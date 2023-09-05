Wharton was a full participant at practice Tuesday ahead of Thursday's game versus Detroit.
After sustaining a torn ACL last season in Week 5, Wharton has recovered enough that he should play in Week 1 of the 2023 season versus the Lions. Kansas City will need to lean heavily on Wharton to try to slow down Detroit's rushing attack, as it appears 2022 All-Pro Chris Jones is unlikely to be available as he tries to negotiate a contract extension.
