Wharton recorded three solo tackles, including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers.

The defensive tackle is now up to 4.5 sacks, and 22 total tackles (14 solo), in 2024. He also has two pass breakups and a forced fumble. Though Wharton is a starter, he remains in a rotational role, having yet to play on 80 percent of the defensive snaps in a game this season.