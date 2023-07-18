Head coach Andy Reid said Wharton (knee) will start training camp on the active/PUP list, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

The move hasn't been made official yet, but Wharton, who tore his ACL in Week 5 last season, won't be able to practice at the beginning of training camp. If he remains out for the duration of preseason work, he can be shifted to the reserve/PUP list and not count against the roster limit. However, if that's the case, he'd be ineligible to suit up for the first four weeks of 2023.