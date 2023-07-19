The Chiefs placed Wharton (knee) on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

As expected, Wharton, who tore his ACL in Week 5 last season, has officially been placed on the PUP list and won't practice to start training camp. However, he's eligible to practice and/or play at any point during the preseason. If he remains out for the duration of preseason work, he can be shifted to the reserve/PUP list and not count against the roster limit. However, if that's the case, he'd be ineligible to suit up for the first four weeks of 2023.