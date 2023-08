Wharton (knee) will not play in Sunday's preseason opener in New Orleans, Pete Sweeney and Jared Sapp of arrowheadpride.com reports.

Wharton suffered a season ending ACL tear in Week 5 of the 2022 season and just returned to full participation at practice at the start of camp. It looks like the Chiefs are not going to rush him back into live game-play. The 25-year-old projects as a depth defensive lineman this year.