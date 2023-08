Wharton (knee) has been activated from the PUP list and is practicing with the team Wednesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Wharton suffered a torn ACL during Week 5 last season and was forced to start camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list. However, it appears the 25-year-old is fully recovered after being able to pass a physical and is now ready to compete. He should earn a depth role on Kansas City's defensive line.