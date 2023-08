Wharton saw his first playing time of the preseason in Saturday's 33-32 win over the Browns, Pete Sweeney of SB Nation reports.

Wharton missed the two previous bouts as the Chiefs didn't want to rush him back into live game play. Wharton has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 5 of the 2022 season. He didn't see much playing time Saturday but head coach Andy Reid noted that it was good to get Wharton in and to get his "adrenaline knocked off a little bit."