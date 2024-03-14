Wharton re-signed with the Chiefs for one-year, $2.75 million Thursday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Wharton has been a regular on the interior of Kansas City's defensive line in each of the past four seasons since going undrafted out of Missouri S&T. That trend should continue in 2024 for a fifth season after a 2023 campaign that saw him record 21 combined tackles, including 2.0 sacks on 385 defensive snaps across 17 regular-season contests.