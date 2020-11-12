Ward was activated to the Chiefs' 53-man roster Thursday, Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports reports.
Taco Charlton faces an extended absence after fracturing his leg during Sunday's win over Carolina, necessitating for depth to be added at the defensive end spot. Ward has yet to make his NFL debut since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion, but he could get his initial opportunity at playing time Nov. 22 once Kansas City returns from its Week 10 bye. Last year was a wash for Ward, as he sat out his entire rookie season while recovering from ACL surgery.