Chiefs' Tim Wright: Lands contract with Kansas City
Wright signed a contract with the Chiefs on Friday, Adam Caplan of ESPN reports.
Although Wright hasn't appeared in a game in two seasons, the former college wideout was a modestly effective receiver during his first three years in the league, when he caught a total of 13 touchdowns in 41 games for the Buccaneers, Patriots and Lions. However, he'll face heavy competition for a roster spot in Kansas City, as Demetrius Harris, Orson Charles and Jace Amaro will all jostle with him for slotting on the depth chart under the established Travis Kelce.
