Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Though Kelce was deemed a full participant in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official 'questionable' designation makes his status worth tracking ahead of Sunday's 6:30 ET kickoff. Look for added context regarding Kelce's status to arrive closer to game time, but if he's limited at all versus Cincinnati, added snaps would be available for Noah Gray, Blake Bell and possibly Jody Fortson (elbow), who is a candidate to be activated off IR this weekend.