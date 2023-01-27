Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Though Kelce was deemed a full participant in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official 'questionable' designation makes his status worth tracking ahead of Sunday's 6:30 ET kickoff. Look for added context regarding Kelce's status to arrive closer to game time, but if he's limited at all versus Cincinnati, added snaps would be available for Noah Gray, Blake Bell and possibly Jody Fortson (elbow), who is a candidate to be activated off IR this weekend.
More News
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Impressive volume in playoff win•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet in easy victory•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Quiet despite seven catches Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Breaks century mark again•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Double-digit catches in key win•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Four catches Sunday•