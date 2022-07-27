Kelce and the Chiefs agreed to terms on an adjusted contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kelce's new deal increases his salary for the 2022 campaign, a move which should keep the star tight end happy for this season, but doesn't address potential contract disagreements down the line. The 32-year-old is under contract with Kansas City through 2025, on a deal which looks like a relative bargain for the team considering that Kelce is coming off six consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns. His role on offense will be especially key in 2022 in the wake of the decision to trade Tyreek Hill, but as early as the 2023 offseason Kelce's contract could once again surface as an issue needing to be addressed.