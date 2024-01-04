Kelce (neck) remained limited at practice Thursday.

After logging back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, Kelce will likely need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers. That said, with the Chiefs entrenched as the AFC's No. 3 seed in the playoffs, the star tight end profiles as a candidate to be rested this weekend if he's anything less than 100 percent ahead of Week 18 action.