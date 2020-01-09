Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Another limited practice
Kelce (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.
We'll circle back on the tight end's status Friday, but at this stage we'd expect him to be available for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Texans. The Chiefs' final injury report of the week will reveal whether Kelce approaches that contest listed as questionable or minus an injury designation.
