Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Another limited practice

Kelce (knee) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

We'll circle back on the tight end's status Friday, but at this stage we'd expect him to be available for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Texans. The Chiefs' final injury report of the week will reveal whether Kelce approaches that contest listed as questionable or minus an injury designation.

