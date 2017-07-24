Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Avoids PUP list
Kelce (shoulder) won't be placed on the Chiefs' physically unable to perform list to begin training camp, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Kelce missed all of Chiefs' Organized Team Activities after undergoing surgery on his shoulder this offseason, but it now looks as though he's healed up. Although Kelce could potentially be limited once he first takes the field, the Chiefs have been consistent in their expectation that he'll be a full go sometime during training camp, and the fact the tight end has avoided the PUP list backs up that sentiment. With former top wideout Jeremy Maclin now out of town, Kelce could serve as more of a focal point in the Chiefs' passing attack this season.
