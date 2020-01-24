Play

Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Back at practice Friday

Kelce (knee) is participating in Friday's practice session, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports.

Kelce was held out of Thursday's session while battling the flu bug that's gone around Kansas City's roster since mid-January. The star tight end was listed as limited Wednesday due to a knee issue, so it remains to be seen whether he still has a cap on his reps. In any case, he'll have another full week of practice to get healthy in time the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.

