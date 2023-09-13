Kelce (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

After suffering a deep bone bruise in his knee during last Tuesday's practice, Kelce was made inactive for the Chiefs' season-opening loss to Detroit two days later, but his ability to practice Wednesday is a positive sign regarding his status for Sunday's game in Jacksonville. James Palmer of NFL Network previously reported that Kelce pushed to play against the Lions, which suggests that the tight end's absence may be limited to one contest.