Kelce caught five of six targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers.

Kelce became the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 12,000 career receiving yards, doing so in his 172nd regular-season game. Tony Gonzalez had the previous record at 210 games. Kelce's team-high 45 receiving yards included a nine-yard catch on third-and-7 coming out of the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, which allowed Kansas City to run the clock down to one second before Matthew Wright kicked a game-winning 31-yard field goal. Heading into a Week 15 road game against the Browns, Kelce has 80 catches for 682 yards and two touchdowns this season.