Kelce brought in his only target for 20 yards in the Chiefs' 38-10 preseason win over the Cardinals on Saturday night.
Kelce played the first quarter alongside Patrick Mahomes and other starters, making his mark with his one reception. The multi-time Pro Bowler is likely ready to go for the regular season following Saturday's workload, so he could well sit in next Saturday afternoon's preseason finale versus the Browns.
