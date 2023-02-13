Kelce recorded six receptions on six targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Eagles.

Kelce was one of the few things working for the Chiefs' offense in the first half, as he accounted for the team's first score of the game on an 18-yard grab. He also paced Kansas City in receiving yards, highlighted by a long grab of 22 yards. After an excellent regular season, Kelce ended the postseason with 257 receiving yards and four touchdowns across three games. He'll remain a key to the team's passing attack in 2023.