Kelce corralled six of eight targets for 113 yards in Saturday's 24-10 win over the Seahawks.

Kelce did all the dirty work between the red zones in this one, producing his second 100-yard receiving effort in as many weeks. The star tight end has been on a touchdown drought over the last four weeks, but it is hard to complain about a player who has already contributed 12 scores through 15 games. Look for Kelce to remain heavily-involved in the offensive gameplan ahead of next Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.