Kelce hauled in eight passes (10 targets ) for 127 yards and a touchdown Sunday. He also completed his lone pass attempt on a trick play for four yards in a 35-31 win over Oakland.

Kelce feasted between the hashes against the Raiders' safeties, consistently getting open down the field as Patrick Mahomes scrambled to buy time behind the line before connecting with his favorite target. The 31-year-old has been on an absolute tear of late, averaging 9.3 receptions and 139.7 yards with two total touchdowns over his last three contests. With George Kittle (foot) missing the majority of the season, Kelce has reclaimed his spot alone atop the fantasy tight-end summit. Next week's opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, boasts a pair of athletic coverage linebackers patrolling the middle of the field, but Kelce is a must-start player regardless of matchup.