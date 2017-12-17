Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Catches six passes versus Chargers

Kelce caught six of seven targets for 46 yards in Saturday's 30-13 win over the Chargers.

Kelce finished second on the team in targets and catches, but he was unable to get loose outside of a 21-yard gain in the first quarter. This performance came on the heels of a consistent run of form for Kelce, who had at least 73 receiving yards in five of his previous six contests. He'll look to get back on track next week against a Dolphins defense that's struggled to contain opposing tight ends for much of the season.