Kelce caught five of seven targets for 65 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's 26-17 win over the Bills. He also lost a fumble prior to halftime.

Kelce got Kansas City on the board with an 11-yard reception toward the end of the first quarter, then found pay dirt from 12 yards out toward the end of the second. While those plays brought Kelce's touchdown total to five through six games, the tight end committed his first turnover Monday, coughing the ball up just before halftime. That miscue will surely bother Kelce, but with at least five catches and/or 70 receiving yards in every game this season, he remains in great form ahead of Sunday's trip to play the Broncos.