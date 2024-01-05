Kelce (neck) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Kelce was limited in all three of Kansas City's practices but will be available for the regular-season finale. Locked into the No. 3 seed in the AFC either way, the Chiefs have the option to rest some of their top players in preparation for the playoffs, and they will be starting Blaine Gabbert rather than Patrick Mahomes under center. Kelce needs just 16 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for the eighth consecutive season, but it's likely that he'll play just long enough to reach that threshold before joining Mahomes on the sidelines.