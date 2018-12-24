Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Commands nine targets

Kelce hauled in five of his nine targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks.

Kelce tied for the team lead with nine targets, though that didn't translate to a strong performance as he recorded his lowest yardage total since Week 10 against the Cardinals. He was largely bottled up by the Seahawks' secondary, and while his longest reception went for 23 yards, he averaged under eight yards on his other four receptions. On a positive note, he'll have an advantageous matchup against the Raiders in the regular-season finale and should command plenty of targets once again.